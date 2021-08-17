JI praises Afghan people for achieving ‘great victory’

LAHORE: Deputy Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Liaqat Baloch has said that freedom is a great blessing of Allah. For the third time, the people of Afghanistan have grabbed their right to freedom from the so-called superpowers.

Congratulations to the Afghan people on this great victory! The eyes of the elements who are enslaving their people all over the world by oppression, tyranny and colonialism should now be opened. He was addressing the Central Consultative Meeting at Mansoorah.

He further said that it was in this spirit that the Muslims of the Subcontinent defeated British and Hindu imperialism in 1947 under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal’s revolutionary two-Nation Theory.

Liaqat Baloch said that Pakistan should immediately recognize the upcoming government in Afghanistan and give priority to the aspirations of the Afghan people, peace and stability in Afghanistan. This is a great opportunity to clean up the poison of hatred inflicted against Pakistan in the minds of Afghans, especially by the United States and India. Pakistan and Afghanistan are inextricably linked by Islam, culture and neighborliness.

The supremacy of Islam in Afghanistan will solve the problems of Kashmir and Palestine. The Taliban’s actions in Afghanistan so far are correct. The Afghan people are also with the Taliban. All the elements that unjustly supported the American aggression after 9/11 have suffered a shocking defeat. The military that the United States, India and the Western world have prepared for Afghanistan has not been able to withstand the onslaught of the masses. The principle has become clear that the army is the only successful one that has the power of the people behind it.

Liaqat Baloch said that Jamaat-e-Islami will continue its struggle to make Pakistan Islamic and prosperous. By uniting capable, patriots and Islam-loving people all over the country, JI will, InshaAllah, end the crisis of inflation, unemployment, lawlessness and illiteracy in the country.

