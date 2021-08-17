The Afghan conflict

The defeat of Afghan armed forces against Taliban insurgents was expected, it is highly humiliating for the collapsed Afghan government nevertheless. President Ashraf Ghani, who fled to Tajikistan, has said that “The Taliban have won with the judgement of their swords and guns and now responsible for the honour, property and self-preservation of their commitment.” It is true on the basis of a better judgement insofar their quest for the takeover of Kabul was concerned. But why Ghani is not saying the whole truth. Was the Afghan army only a ragtag army of racketeers, bandits, and murderers? He must come clean about what he has said. He must also explain whether he has any following in his country.

Rubina Ghilzai (Peshawar)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021