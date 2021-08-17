ANL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.34%)
Pakistan

PBF announces names of Lahore Chapter office-bearers

Recorder Report 17 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Business Forum, a nationwide organization of business community, today formally announced its Lahore Chapter office-bearers.

Lahore President Ijaz Tanveer announced all the officials. The newly elected officials are President Ijaz Tanveer, Senior Vice President Usman Naeem, Vice President Adil Saeed, Vice President Dr Faryad Ahmed Secretary General Ali Imran, Additional Secretary Jahangir Khan, Deputy Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim, Deputy Secretary Training and Entrepreneurship Development Programme Bilal Riaz. Finance Secretary Muhammad Muawiyah, Social Media Incharge Waqar Afridi and Information Secretary Syed Kaleem Ahmed.

Chairing a meeting on this occasion Ejaz Tanveer, President, Pakistan Business Forum Lahore Chapter at the Head Office of Fair Marketing Pakistan stressed the need for coordinated efforts to solve the problems faced by the industry and trade. Other important issues, including formulating an effective strategy for the country’s economic development, were also discussed in detail.

On the occasion, other officials of Pakistan Business Forum Lahore Chapter reiterated their commitment to continue the membership drive from the platform of the organization in an efficient manner. An integrated liaison will be set up to provide timely services to all members and enable them to resolve issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

