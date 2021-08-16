Copper falls as China data dents demand outlook

Copper prices declined on Monday on demand worries as data from top metals consumer China showed signs of a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.6% to $9,420 a tonne by 0714 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.3% at 69,660 yuan ($10,751.99) a tonne.

Both, factory output and retail sales in China rose more slowly than expected in July from a year ago, as export growth cooled and new COVID-19 outbreaks disrupted business.

Copper climbs

China is the world's biggest copper consumer, and consumption of the metal is often used as a gauge of global economic health.

"The world seems to be slowly digesting the news that the post COVID-19 bounce back is not going to be a simple V-shaped recovery, but a long and hard road," Malcolm Freeman, a director at UK broker Kingdom Futures, said in a note.

FUNDAMENTALS