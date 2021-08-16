ANL 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.52%)
ASC 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.22%)
ASL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.91%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
FCCL 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.48%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
FFL 19.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.47%)
FNEL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.03%)
GGL 43.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.78%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
JSCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.99%)
KEL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
MDTL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MLCF 42.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2%)
NETSOL 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.52%)
PACE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.38%)
PAEL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
POWER 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.43%)
PRL 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.96%)
PTC 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 49.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.29%)
TELE 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
TRG 163.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
UNITY 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
WTL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.09%)
BR100 5,057 Decreased By ▼ -33.76 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,243 Decreased By ▼ -291.28 (-1.14%)
KSE100 46,886 Decreased By ▼ -283.47 (-0.6%)
KSE30 18,759 Decreased By ▼ -96.33 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,478
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,102,079
3,66924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
412,165
Punjab
372,750
Balochistan
31,583
Islamabad
94,108
KPK
152,625
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper falls as China data dents demand outlook

  • China is the world's biggest copper consumer, and consumption of the metal is often used as a gauge of global economic health
Reuters 16 Aug 2021

Copper prices declined on Monday on demand worries as data from top metals consumer China showed signs of a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.6% to $9,420 a tonne by 0714 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.3% at 69,660 yuan ($10,751.99) a tonne.

Both, factory output and retail sales in China rose more slowly than expected in July from a year ago, as export growth cooled and new COVID-19 outbreaks disrupted business.

Copper climbs

China is the world's biggest copper consumer, and consumption of the metal is often used as a gauge of global economic health.

"The world seems to be slowly digesting the news that the post COVID-19 bounce back is not going to be a simple V-shaped recovery, but a long and hard road," Malcolm Freeman, a director at UK broker Kingdom Futures, said in a note.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • China's aluminium output in July slipped for a third month, with daily average levels at the lowest since October 2020, as continued power shortages kept smelter operating rates low.

  • LME aluminium dipped 0.2% to $2,595 a tonne, while ShFE aluminium rose 0.6% to 20,150 yuan a tonne.

  • The difference between LME cash aluminium over the three-month contract flipped to a premium of $8.25 a tonne, having stayed in discount since the beginning of August, indicating tightening nearby supply.

  • LME cash lead was last at a $93.40 premium over the three-month contract, suggesting tight supplies for near-term contract.

  • LME lead dropped 0.7% to $2,317 a tonne and zinc fell 1% to $3,003.50 a tonne. ShFE lead eased 0.1% to 15,420 yuan a tonne and tin dipped 0.1% to 237,670 yuan a tonne.

  • Chile's Codelco said on Friday its Andina mine was operating at reduced levels due to a labour strike.

Copper London Metal Exchange

Copper falls as China data dents demand outlook

Dawood optimistic about $50bn export target prospects

'Freeing ourselves from slavery': PM Imran launches Single National Curriculum phase 1

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 88,588 as virus spreads

National Security Committee to take up Afghan situation on Monday

Kamyab Pakistan Programme: SAPM identifies several 'flaws' in lending plan

Power and gas: ECC may extend concessional tariffs to industry today

Cyber attack on FBR website: Taxpayers' data is secure

Notices to taxpayers: Field formations required to follow FBR instructions: expert

Light diesel, kerosene oil prices raised

Pakistan closes Torkham border

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters