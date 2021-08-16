Concern shown over continuous increase in oil, power prices

PESHAWAR: Chairman, Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Muhammad Faiq Shah has expressed grave concern over increasing prices of petroleum products, electricity, general price-hike and unemployment in the country.

Faiq while chairing a meeting here at the party's central secretariat on Sunday said that the prices of petroleum products and electricity have touched a new peak in the country.

Tales of the rulers' corruption, rampant price-hike, unemployment and injustice are echoed in all federating units, including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Shah noted.

The party central leaders Sohail Ahmad Malik, Awais Khan, Arif Shah, Arsalan Ahmad were present during the meeting.

The ATP chairman stressed that the people should come forward for establishing a real democracy in the country. He said the flopped foreign policy of rulers is being criticized at internal and external level, adding the cruelty of the rulers is relentless and it has necessary to get rid from them, immediately.

When the institutions would keep a mum, the people would be forced to react against the government misdeed and mistreatment, he added. He vowed the incompetency of rulers would be exposed at every forum.

Shah said the narrative of Prime's Minister (PM) Imran Khan against corruption has been buried forever as the corruption and financial anomalies have been exposed of what he called 'Tabdeli Sarkar' in all federating units.-PR

