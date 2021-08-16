Your rupee last week

KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last week. (August 9 to 13, 2021)

======================================================================================================== T T CLEAN BUYING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY ======================================================================================================== 06.08.2021 LAST WEEK RATES Previous Week 09.08.2021 13.08.2021 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous Week Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs - Down Rs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 163.3 163.5 164.0 163.5 09/8/2021 164.0 13/08/2021 + 0.700000 0.43 U.K 227.280 226.690 226.490 226.490 13/8/2021 227.310 12/08/2021 - 0.790000 -0.35 Japan 1.486000 1.483000 1.484900 1.480600 11/8/2021 1.484900 13/08/2021 - 0.001100 -0.07 Euro 193.350 192.550 192.820 192.300 11/8/2021 192.820 13/08/2021 - 0.530000 -0.27 ======================================================================================================== T T & O D SELLING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- + Appreciation - Depreciation ======================================================================================================== 06.07.2021 LAST WEEK RATES Previous Week 09.08.2021 13.08.2021 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous Week Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs - Down Rs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 163.8 164.0 164.5 164.0 09/08/2021 164.5 13/08/2021 + 0.700000 0.43 U.K 227.970 227.380 227.180 227.180 13/08/2021 228.000 12/08/2021 - 0.790000 -0.35 Japan 1.490600 1.487500 1.489500 1.485100 11/08/2021 1.489500 13/08/2021 - 0.001100 -0.07 Euro 193.940 193.130 193.400 192.890 11/08/2021 193.400 13/08/2021 - 0.540000 -0.28 ========================================================================================================

