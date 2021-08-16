ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
Your rupee last week

16 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last week. (August 9 to 13, 2021)

========================================================================================================
                                       T T CLEAN BUYING                                                 
                         AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY                              
========================================================================================================
          06.08.2021                            LAST WEEK RATES
          Previous
          Week    09.08.2021    13.08.2021                                 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES
          Closing  Opening  Closing   Highest                 Lowest              Over Previous Week
          Rate                         Rate        Date        Rate       Date    +Up     Amount       %
           Rs          Rs        Rs      Rs                      Rs             - Down      Rs          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.S       163.3     163.5     164.0     163.5    09/8/2021     164.0   13/08/2021   +   0.700000    0.43
U.K     227.280   226.690   226.490   226.490    13/8/2021   227.310   12/08/2021   -   0.790000   -0.35
Japan  1.486000  1.483000  1.484900  1.480600    11/8/2021  1.484900   13/08/2021   -   0.001100   -0.07
Euro    193.350   192.550   192.820   192.300    11/8/2021   192.820   13/08/2021   -   0.530000   -0.27
========================================================================================================
                                       T T & O D SELLING                                                
                         AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                                                           + Appreciation - Depreciation
========================================================================================================
          06.07.2021                            LAST WEEK RATES
          Previous
          Week    09.08.2021     13.08.2021                                FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES
          Closing  Opening  Closing   Highest                 Lowest              Over Previous Week
          Rate                         Rate        Date        Rate       Date    +Up     Amount       %
           Rs          Rs        Rs      Rs                      Rs             - Down      Rs          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.S       163.8     164.0     164.5     164.0   09/08/2021     164.5   13/08/2021   +   0.700000    0.43
U.K     227.970   227.380   227.180   227.180   13/08/2021   228.000   12/08/2021   -   0.790000   -0.35
Japan  1.490600  1.487500  1.489500  1.485100   11/08/2021  1.489500   13/08/2021   -   0.001100   -0.07
Euro    193.940   193.130   193.400   192.890   11/08/2021   193.400   13/08/2021   -   0.540000   -0.28
========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

