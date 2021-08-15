Pakistan to continue to support efforts for political settlement: FO

In light of the rapidly shifting political landscape in Afghanistan, Pakistan said on Sunday that it was "closely following the unfolding situation", and would continue to support the efforts for political settlement.

"We hope all Afghan sides will work together to resolve this internal political crisis," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Foreign Office highlighted that Pakistan's embassy in Kabul was "extending necessary assistance" to expatriates, Afghans and the international diplomatic community, with designated PIA flights to extract personnel from the country.

The statement comes as Taliban entered the capital Kabul, capping their return to power two decades after being forced out by US-led forces.

American diplomats were evacuated from their embassy by chopper after the Taliban swept across Afghanistan in days with little resistance from local forces trained and equipped by the US and others for billions of dollars.

Afghan president departs after Taliban return to Kabul

In a bid to facilitate the evacuation effort, Pakistan said that it has established a special inter-ministerial cell in the Ministry of Interior, to facilitate visa-related matters for diplomatic personnel, media bodies, international organisations and UN-agencies.

An Afghan delegation led by Wolesi Jirga Speaker Mir Rahman Rahmani arrived in Pakistan on Sunday evening, having been received by Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq.

Sadiq announced on Twitter that "matters of mutual interest will be discussed during the Afghan political leadership's visit", as the political landscape in Afghanistan experiences a rapid shift.

The delegation included Salahuddin Rabbani, Mohammad Yunus Qanooni, Ustad Mohammad Karim Khalili, Ahmad Zia Massoud, Ahmad Wali Massoud, Abdul Latif Pedram, Ustad Mohammad Mohaqiq and Khalid Noor.

Taliban race closer to complete Afghan takeover

Discussing the situation in Afghanistan at a press conference in Multan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi mentioned that Pakistan has consistently emphasised that there is "no military solution" to this crisis.

"The world and Pakistan are on the same page, that the Afghan issue be solved through talks and negotiation and a transitional setup emerges in a peaceful way which is inclusive and broad-based," Qureshi said.

Political solution in Afghanistan 'more urgent than ever': NATO

The foregin minister reiterated that Pakistan hopes that the rights of Afghan citizens would be protected and respected, and that this problem would be resolved through negotiations.

Commenting on Pakistan's diplomatic outreach during this crisis, Qureshi clarified that "After Ashura, I will contact different neighbours and exchange thoughts so we can go toward a peaceful solution".