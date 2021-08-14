ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.55%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.59%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.55%)
FFL 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.84%)
FNEL 8.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.94%)
GGL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.86%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.51%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.99%)
MLCF 43.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 152.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.23%)
PACE 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PAEL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.51%)
PTC 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.76%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
TRG 164.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.33%)
UNITY 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.71%)
WTL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
BR100 5,091 Decreased By ▼ -10.95 (-0.21%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,170 Decreased By ▼ -100.92 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,855 Decreased By ▼ -74.32 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,339
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,094,699
4,78624hr
8.09% positivity
Sindh
409,578
Punjab
370,599
Balochistan
31,507
Islamabad
93,339
KPK
151,466
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

11 killed, several injured in Karachi 'grenade' attack

  • Incident occurs in city's Mawach Goth area
  • Preliminary report of the bomb disposal squad says grenade was hurled that caused the explosion
  • Security forces have cordoned off the site of the incident
BR Web Desk | Rafat Saeed Updated 15 Aug 2021

Eleven people, including six women and four children, were killed and 10 injured after an explosion in Karachi’s Mawach Goth area on Saturday, reported Aaj News.

A preliminary report, prepared by the bomb disposal squad, suggested a hand grenade caused the explosion.

The site of the incident was cordoned off by security forces as preliminary investigations got underway. The bomb disposal squad, which reached the site of the incident soon after, said that a grenade was hurled at a mini-truck, carrying 20-25 passengers, that caused the explosion.

Earlier, Deputy Inspector General of Police (South), Javed Akbar Riaz, confirmed that a blast had taken place, but said it was too early to say what caused the explosion.

"A blast has occurred around 9:45 pm in the jurisdiction of Madina Colony police station in a truck carrying 20/25 persons," he told Business Recorder. "The passengers were returning home after attending a marriage ceremony."

The injured are being moved to Civil Hospital.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed police and district administration to mobilise resources in aid of the injured and the victims. In a statement, CM Murad also sought a report on the vehicle after earlier reports suggested that it may have been a cylinder blast.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail expressed sorrow over the loss of precious human lives, and also sought a report on the incident from the police.

Speaking to media after the incident, Additional Inspector General of Police Imran Yaqoob said it would be too early to comment on the 'target' of the attack. "The family in the truck hailed from Swat. Its not clear who was being targeted. It would be premature to comment on this," said Yaqoob.

The incident occurs as Pakistanis celebrated the 75th Independence Day with a high volume of the citizenry out on the road to enjoy the festivities associated with the occasion.

casualties Explosion

11 killed, several injured in Karachi 'grenade' attack

Pakistan rejects India's denial of involvement in Dasu attack

Afghan President vows to 'remobilise' forces as Taliban approach Kabul

Factbox: What to watch for as the Taliban inch closer to Kabul

Pakistan compliant in 35 out of 40 recommendations in APG action plan

A choice of semantics: Pakistan's 75th Independence Day or 74th anniversary

Pakistan celebrates 75th Independence Day with patriotic zeal

Update: Afghan cities taken over or contested by Taliban

Political community joins to wish Pakistan a happy Independence Day

Largest penalty ever of Rs44bn imposed on sugar mills, PSMA

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters