11 killed, several injured in Karachi 'grenade' attack

Eleven people, including six women and four children, were killed and 10 injured after an explosion in Karachi’s Mawach Goth area on Saturday, reported Aaj News.

A preliminary report, prepared by the bomb disposal squad, suggested a hand grenade caused the explosion.

The site of the incident was cordoned off by security forces as preliminary investigations got underway. The bomb disposal squad, which reached the site of the incident soon after, said that a grenade was hurled at a mini-truck, carrying 20-25 passengers, that caused the explosion.

Earlier, Deputy Inspector General of Police (South), Javed Akbar Riaz, confirmed that a blast had taken place, but said it was too early to say what caused the explosion.

"A blast has occurred around 9:45 pm in the jurisdiction of Madina Colony police station in a truck carrying 20/25 persons," he told Business Recorder. "The passengers were returning home after attending a marriage ceremony."

The injured are being moved to Civil Hospital.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed police and district administration to mobilise resources in aid of the injured and the victims. In a statement, CM Murad also sought a report on the vehicle after earlier reports suggested that it may have been a cylinder blast.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail expressed sorrow over the loss of precious human lives, and also sought a report on the incident from the police.

Speaking to media after the incident, Additional Inspector General of Police Imran Yaqoob said it would be too early to comment on the 'target' of the attack. "The family in the truck hailed from Swat. Its not clear who was being targeted. It would be premature to comment on this," said Yaqoob.

The incident occurs as Pakistanis celebrated the 75th Independence Day with a high volume of the citizenry out on the road to enjoy the festivities associated with the occasion.