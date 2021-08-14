ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
Pakistan relaxes visa policy for global journalists stranded in Afghanistan

Recorder Report 14 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Friday, relaxed its visa policy for international journalists stranded in Afghanistan due to rapidly deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has announced that in the wake of changing situation in Afghanistan, the government has decided to relax visa policy for international journalists and media workers stranded in Afghanistan.

The minister appealed international journalists and media workers those who want to leave Afghanistan via Pakistan apply for Pakistani visa.

Taliban near gates of Kabul as embassies prepare for evacuations

He said that the Ministry of Interior will issue visas to these international journalists and workers on a priority basis.

The announcement regarding visa policy by the government is being made in view of the safety of journalists and media workers currently performing their duties in Afghanistan, he said.

