ECP seeks to hold EVMs demo on 17th

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 14 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has requested the federal ministries of Science and Technology and Information and Broadcasting to mutually coordinate over making arrangements for the demonstration of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) functioning, in ECP Secretariat, on coming Tuesday.

In this context, ECP Director General Information Technology Khizer Aziz Friday responded to a letter written the same day by MoST’s Deputy Electronics Advisor II Amna Zulfiqar wherein MoST (Ministry of Science and Technology) had sought time from ECP for the demonstration of EVMs.

In response, the ECP DG IT wrote that the commission received a similar request (related to EVMs demonstration) from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on August 10.

The ECP scheduled the demonstration of EVMs functioning on August 17 (Tuesday) at 11 am at its Secretariat.

“In view of the above, it is requested that both the ministries mutually coordinate for making arrangements to give demonstration to the election commission on the above date, time and venue,” the ECP letter to the MoSt said. Former science and technology minister and current Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry is widely credited for the preparation of EVMs. Presently, Federal Secretary Science and Technology Dr Akhtar Nazir is spearheading federal government’s drive to introduce EVMs in the next general elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Fawad Chaudhry ECP Dr Akhtar Nazir Electronic Voting machines Khizer Aziz Amna Zulfiqar

