Activities of Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 160,009 tones of cargo comprising 76,519 tones of import cargo and 83,490 tones of export cargo including during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

The total import cargos of 76,519 tones comprised of 49,027 tones of containerised cargo; 4,326 tones of bulk cargo; 7,041 tones of soy bean seed; 4,242 tones of sugar; 9,083 tonnes of wheat; and 2,800 tones of oil/liquid cargo. The total export cargos of 83,490 tones comprised of 32,328 tones of containerised cargo; 100 tons of bulk cargo and 9,368 tons of barite lumps; 34,594 tones of clinkers and 7,100 tones of oil and liquid cargo. As many as 7,591 containers comprising of 3,245 containers of import and 4,346 containers of export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1,203 of 20’s and 977 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 44 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 653 of 20’s and 611 of 40’s loaded containers while 335 of 20’s and 1,069 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

