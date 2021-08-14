ANL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
Pakistan

Pakistan to issue visas to journalists stranded in Afghanistan

  • The interior ministry says the decision was taken in view of Afghanistan’s deteriorating security situation
BR Web Desk 14 Aug 2021

 Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid announced on Friday that Pakistan has decided to relax its visa policy for international journalists stranded in Afghanistan.

The decision was taken in view of Afghanistan’s deteriorating security situation.

Taliban near gates of Kabul as embassies prepare for evacuations

Pakistan has asked international journalists, who intend to leave Afghanistan via Pakistan, to urgently apply for visas.

The interior minister said that Pakistan will issues visas to media persons on a priority basis.

The Taliban seized more major cities on Friday as they raced to take full control of Afghanistan and inched closer to Kabul, with the United States and Britain deploying thousands of troops to evacuate their citizens from the capital.

