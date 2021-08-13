Markets
Hong Kong shares start lower
- The Hang Seng Index fell 0.84 percent, or 221.63 points, to 26,296.19
13 Aug 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with losses on Friday morning, extending the previous day's retreat, on fresh crackdown fears after China unveiled plans for further regulation of its vast economy.
The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.29 percent, or 10.27 points, to 3,514.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was down 0.39 percent, or 9.77 points, to 2,468.57.
