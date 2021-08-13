ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
ASC 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
ASL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
FNEL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.12%)
GGL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.12%)
KAPCO 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 44.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
NETSOL 152.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.62%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
PRL 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.42%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.98%)
TELE 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.82%)
UNITY 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.32%)
WTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
BR100 5,105 Decreased By ▼ -11.72 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,621 Increased By ▲ 28.33 (0.11%)
KSE100 47,263 Decreased By ▼ -114.86 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,924 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Justice Sheikh again declines to be elevated

Terence J Sigamony 13 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh again declined to be elevated as the ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) meeting, held in the chair of Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, on August 10 by a majority of five to four had recommended the nomination of Justice Sheikh as ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court, but said his appointment will be made subject to his consent. Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem, and Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan had endorsed the nomination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Supreme Court Sindh High Court Judicial Commission of Pakistan Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh

Justice Sheikh again declines to be elevated

Petroleum Division responds to points raised by DG Audit

Taliban protest against US air strikes

PD finalising draft of new Petroleum Levy Ord

SC remands sugar price case to LHC

TCP tenders to buy 200,000 tonnes of sugar

SBP’s forex reserves down $223m

Acceleration of power supply to Gwadar: CCoCPEC approves summary

10 dams to be constructed in 10 years, says PM

NSA rejects Taliban support allegations

Qureshi says ‘Indian-Afghan’ nexus behind Dasu bus attack

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.