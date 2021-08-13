Justice Sheikh again declines to be elevated

ISLAMABAD: Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh again declined to be elevated as the ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) meeting, held in the chair of Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, on August 10 by a majority of five to four had recommended the nomination of Justice Sheikh as ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court, but said his appointment will be made subject to his consent. Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem, and Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan had endorsed the nomination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021