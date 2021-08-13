Wahab directs to form computerized uniform tax policy

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and the Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday held a meeting with the heads of various departments of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) including Estate, Charged Parking, Project Director Terminal, Municipal Utility Charges and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, during which the chiefs gave detailed briefings about their respective departments.

The administrator also issued important instructions on the occasion. He said in the next 10 days, the record of KMC Land and Estate should be fully uploaded on the official website of KMC.

He directed to form a uniform tax policy which is fully computerized and cannot be changed manually. "A clear change should be seen in the institution. To highlight the positive image of Karachi, the city's parks, roads, underpasses and street lights should be improved so that the citizens have access to them," he added.

Barrister Wahab said municipal utility charges are an important source of revenue for KMC, adding that so far in the current year, Rs. 157.5 million were received while a target of Rs. 1 billion has been set for the current year. He said that the money received from payment of MUCT bills would be spent on construction and development of the city.

"We need the cooperation of the citizens for the betterment and development of the city," he said. The Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal project should be completed and made operational as it is an important project for the city, the administrator added.

Wahab directed to provide best possible treatment facilities to the patients in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Regarding the charged parking system in the city, the Administrator Karachi directed to improve the charged parking system in different areas of the city.

During the meeting, Wahab took notice of the traffic jam in the city and directed to activate the City Warden along with the traffic police to maintain traffic flow on the roads.

He said during his visit to the city, he would personally check the deployment of city wardens on roads and intersections.

"The performance of city wardens should be exemplary. No negligence will be tolerated in this matter," he warned.

