ANL 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
ASC 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
ASL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
FNEL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 24.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.12%)
GGL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.12%)
KAPCO 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 44.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
NETSOL 152.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.62%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
PRL 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.42%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.98%)
TELE 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (2.82%)
UNITY 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.32%)
WTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.46%)
BR100 5,105 Decreased By ▼ -11.72 (-0.23%)
BR30 25,621 Increased By ▲ 28.33 (0.11%)
KSE100 47,263 Decreased By ▼ -114.86 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,924 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,187
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,085,294
4,93424hr
8.31% positivity
Sindh
406,109
Punjab
368,195
Balochistan
31,341
Islamabad
92,233
KPK
150,026
Tokyo's Nikkei closes down

AFP 13 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index erased early gains and closed lower Thursday on profit-taking, snapping a four-day winning streak.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.20 percent, or 55.49 points, to 28,015.02, while the broader Topix index edged down 0.03 percent, or 0.53 points, to 1,953.55.

Tokyo stocks had opened higher following rallies on Wall Street and in other major markets, as fears over US inflation receded.

"But investors were trying to cash in on recent gains," Shinichi Yamamoto, a broker at Okasan Securities, told AFP.

Corporate earnings reports are also influencing the market, largely in predictable ways, he said.

"Trading is expected to remain thin and stay in the current range" during the summer holiday period, Yamamoto added.

The dollar stood at 110.38 yen in Asian afternoon trade, compared with 110.43 yen in New York late Wednesday.

E-commerce firm Rakuten plunged 6.40 percent to 1,257 yen after saying its net loss had swelled for the six months to June.

Advertising giant Dentsu, which is heavily involved in organising the Tokyo Olympics, surged 5.02 percent to 4,285 yen as it forecast a return to the black for the current fiscal year.

And Toshiba lost 4.08 percent to 4,460 yen after the troubled industrial conglomerate said it returned to the black in the first quarter, but left its full-year operating profit forecast unchanged.

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down

