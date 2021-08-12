PTA clarification

ISLAMABAD: Apropos an article titled ‘Spectrum Auction in September?’ carried by Business Recorder (dated 9th August, 2021), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) clarifies that the author has interpreted the Quality of Service KPIs “incorrectly” from the extract taken from PTA’s Information Memorandum (IM) for NGMS Auction 2021. “The requirements are enhanced as compared to previous regime.

The data rate thresholds were 256kbps and 2 Mbps for 3G and 4G respectively in the year 2014, 2016 & 2017; this has been increased to 1 Mbps (from 256 kbps) for 3G and 4Mbps (from 2Mbps) for 4G in a phased manner.

“With regards to taxation, all applicable taxes as per Government of Pakistan Rules and Ordinance are applicable. Furthermore, the impression being created in the article that spectrum auctions are ‘irregular’ and ‘spectrum prices are high’ is completely unfounded. Contrary to this, auction process is underway for allocation of spectrum in a fair and transparent manner fulfilling all codal formalities and procedures following a well-structured process.

The entire process is transparent and consistent with the global practices and is being undertaken in consultation with an international consultant of repute.”

