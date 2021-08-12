Increase in energy rates rejected

KARACHI: It is so unfortunate that the average electricity uniform rate gradually go up per unit (excluding taxes, duties, surcharges and others) which is tremendous and massive burden on masses and industry, said Ateeq ur Rehman, economic & financial analyst.

Increase in energy rates on the behest of IMF would make the Pakistani products uncompetitive in the international market for a fact that the consumers including domestic and industry could not bear any additional burden.

He added that we are already highly taxed electricity consumers in the region. Further hike in electricity tariff will be towering financial hardships faced by the common man of the country, who each and every time borrows to pay the electricity bill as in most of the cases it is generated more than the salary figures.

Further raise in tariff in energy prices is painful. Government should scrap the increase in tariff and let stakeholders like Electricity Producers, Distributors and Government should share the burden and should excuse the Consumers both Domestic and Industry requested Ateeq.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021