LIBOR interbank offered rates
12 Aug 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (August 11, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07863 0.08138 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.08625 0.08550 0.12163 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.09650 0.09038 0.18325 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.10875 0.10525 0.22438 0.10263
Libor 3 Month 0.12275 0.12138 0.28013 0.11775
Libor 6 Month 0.15625 0.15513 0.33838 0.14825
Libor 1 Year 0.23963 0.23213 0.46088 0.22988
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
