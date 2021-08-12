Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
12 Aug 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday (August 11, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 163.62 163.50 163.23 162.92 162.50 162.20 161.87
EUR 191.80 191.72 191.53 191.28 190.89 190.72 190.46
GBP 226.28 226.11 225.78 225.34 224.76 224.42 223.97
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.