ANL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.67%)
ASC 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.25%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
FFBL 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
GGGL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.21%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 153.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.85%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
PAEL 32.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.91%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 51.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.99%)
TELE 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.16%)
TRG 159.70 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (4.24%)
UNITY 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
WTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
BR100 5,117 Increased By ▲ 23.1 (0.45%)
BR30 25,593 Increased By ▲ 257.42 (1.02%)
KSE100 47,377 Increased By ▲ 241.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,926 Increased By ▲ 114.29 (0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
US stocks gain as consumer price inflation moderates

  • The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.3 percent at 4,448.18, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.1 percent to 14,798.45
AFP 11 Aug 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks added to records early Wednesday as a closely-watched US report showed inflation moderating in July.

The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent last month, seasonally adjusted, after a 0.9 percent surge in June, the Labor Department said.

The moderation in price growth "feeds into the 'peak inflation' narrative," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare, while adding that the report suggested inflation could still linger at high levels.

"Frankly there is enough in the CPI report to spin the inflation narrative either way, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see another mixed day of trading," O'Hare said.

About 20 minutes into the session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6 percent at 35,462.21.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.3 percent at 4,448.18, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.1 percent to 14,798.45.

US stocks dip as markets weigh infrastructure, virus news

The inflation report had been seen as a critical data point for the Federal Reserve ahead of the annual central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming later this month. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak at the conference and in recent days, Fed officials have hinted the US central bank could soon announce a plan to reduce its stimulus program.

Among individual companies, Southwest Airlines dipped 0.3 percent after it reported a recent slowdown in bookings and uptick in cancelations, likely due to the latest rise in Covid-19 infections.

