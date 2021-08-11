ANL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.33%)
BOP 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.73%)
FCCL 21.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.25%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
FFL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FNEL 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
GGGL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.08%)
GGL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.45%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.74%)
JSCL 22.48 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.67%)
KAPCO 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
MLCF 43.86 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
NETSOL 156.05 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (2.6%)
PACE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.87%)
PAEL 32.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.22%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.95%)
POWER 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PRL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.44%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
SILK 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.89%)
TELE 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
TRG 160.10 Increased By ▲ 6.90 (4.5%)
UNITY 39.37 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.26%)
WTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
BR100 5,144 Increased By ▲ 50.26 (0.99%)
BR30 25,759 Increased By ▲ 423.53 (1.67%)
KSE100 47,535 Increased By ▲ 399.88 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,987 Increased By ▲ 175.29 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
Tokyo stocks close higher after US rallies

  • In Tokyo, tyre company Bridgestone surged 5.34 percent to 5,140 yen after upgrading its annual forecast
Reuters 11 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday as investors took heart from fresh records on Wall Street despite thin trade due to the summer holidays.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.65 percent, or 182.36 points, to end at 28,070.51, while the broader Topix index gained 0.92 percent, or 17.80 points to 1,954.08.

The Dow and S&P 500 ended at new records Tuesday as industrial companies and commodities producers advanced after the Senate passage of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package.

Japanese shares tumble

"Investors welcomed the US rallies and the US package," Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities, told AFP.

"But concerns over the coronavirus situations in Japan capped positive sentiment."

The number of Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms has hit a record high in Tokyo as daily infections surge in Japan.

Trading was thin as Japan is in its annual "Obon" summer holiday this week, when many investors and companies take vacations.

Gains narrowed also on profit-taking, Okasan Online Securities added.

Investors are also closely watching the decline in Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's approval rating in recent opinion polls ahead of the general election later this year that will decide the fate of his administration.

"Players are concerned about the current political uncertainty, but they also expect to see fresh stimulus measures because of the decline ahead of elections," Horiuchi said. The dollar fetched 110.68 yen in Asian trade, against 110.58 yen in New York late Tuesday.

In Tokyo, tyre company Bridgestone surged 5.34 percent to 5,140 yen after upgrading its annual forecast.

SoftBank Group fell 1.75 percent to 6,711 yen after the investment giant said its net profit dropped by 39 percent in the first quarter.

Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing jumped 2.12 percent to 75,600 yen while Toyota gained 0.98 percent to 9,973 yen.

