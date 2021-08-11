ANL 29.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
ASC 19.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.85%)
ASL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.2%)
BOP 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.42%)
FCCL 21.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.7%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
FFL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
GGGL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
GGL 44.16 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4%)
HUMNL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.59%)
JSCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.76%)
KAPCO 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.95%)
MLCF 43.93 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
NETSOL 155.67 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (2.35%)
PACE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PAEL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
PIBTL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.85%)
POWER 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
PRL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.61%)
PTC 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SILK 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
SNGP 50.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.8%)
TRG 158.15 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (3.23%)
UNITY 39.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.62%)
WTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
BR100 5,132 Increased By ▲ 38.14 (0.75%)
BR30 25,669 Increased By ▲ 333.09 (1.31%)
KSE100 47,454 Increased By ▲ 318.65 (0.68%)
KSE30 18,944 Increased By ▲ 132.36 (0.7%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,085
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,080,360
4,85624hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
403,964
Punjab
367,054
Balochistan
31,298
Islamabad
91,672
KPK
149,532
South Africa's Nedbank restores dividend, reports 147% profit leap

  • The bank said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa
Reuters 11 Aug 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South African lender Nedbank returned to dividends on Wednesday, declaring an interim payout of 433 cents as it also reported an already-flagged 147% rise in half-year profits.

The bank said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - for the six months to June 30 stood at 1,084 cents, compared to the 438 cents it reported a year earlier.

South African rand opens slightly firmer; eyes on Fed minutes

