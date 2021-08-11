Fawad advocates promotion of digital media

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, on Tuesday, said Pakistan needs to work on the promotion of digital media to present its point of view before the world.

Addressing the participants of National Media Workshop organised by the National Defense University in Islamabad, the information minister said that gone were the days when wars were fought through the use of force but now it is an era of public opinion.

He said Pakistan rendered 70,000 lives in the war on terrorism but no book has so far been written on it. He regretted the curriculum of 1960 is still being taught in 42 journalism schools across the country, while the people abroad are doing PhDs in Sounds and Lights.

He said it is the first time that a Media Technology University is being set up for the development of the media. This university will provide education in various fields including animation and visual effects, filmmaking and camera work.

