Monitoring of Imambargahs: LEAs install over 600 CCTV cameras in Lahore: CCPO

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Ghulam Mehmood Dogar revealed on Tuesday that law enforcement agencies have so far installed more than 600 Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in the provincial capital to ensure monitoring of sensitive Majalis and Imambargahs.

The senior police officer disclosed this while giving a detailed briefing to Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal regarding security arrangements being finalised in Lahore ahead of Muharram. Officials from the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) also attended the meeting held at the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) building.

Addressing the participants, the minister said that a comprehensive security plan for the provincial capital has been devised to maintain law and order and providing foolproof security to the citizens during Muharram. As per the statistics, he said, around 3,866 gatherings and over 400 mourning processions would be taken out in Lahore during Muharram.

In this regard, the minister said that a control room has been established which will ensure monitoring of the believers through the CCTV cameras. He directed the WASA Managing Director to extend working hours of tube wells installed in the city till Ashura. He said that peace committees must be fully activated and scholars of different schools of thoughts be also contacted.

He asked the LWMC to keep the city clean during Muharram and said that instead of relying on LESCO, the district administration and the concerned authorities must ensure alternate arrangements for lights in the city. He directed the police department to fully mobilize volunteers besides paying special attention to the security of sensitive areas. He also thanked Punjab CM Usman Buzdar for assigning him the responsibility of Lahore with regards to Muharram.

