ANL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.74%)
ASC 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
ASL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
FCCL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.73%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
GGGL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.94%)
GGL 42.46 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (7.6%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
JSCL 22.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MLCF 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (3.94%)
PACE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PAEL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
POWER 8.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
PTC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
SNGP 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.48%)
TELE 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.94%)
TRG 153.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.7%)
UNITY 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.1%)
WTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.49%)
BR100 5,094 Increased By ▲ 14.91 (0.29%)
BR30 25,336 Increased By ▲ 185.54 (0.74%)
KSE100 47,135 Increased By ▲ 11.86 (0.03%)
KSE30 18,812 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,004
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,075,504
3,88424hr
7.85% positivity
Sindh
401,790
Punjab
365,824
Balochistan
31,234
Islamabad
91,217
KPK
149,056
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Monitoring of Imambargahs: LEAs install over 600 CCTV cameras in Lahore: CCPO

Recorder Report 11 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Ghulam Mehmood Dogar revealed on Tuesday that law enforcement agencies have so far installed more than 600 Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in the provincial capital to ensure monitoring of sensitive Majalis and Imambargahs.

The senior police officer disclosed this while giving a detailed briefing to Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal regarding security arrangements being finalised in Lahore ahead of Muharram. Officials from the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) also attended the meeting held at the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) building.

Addressing the participants, the minister said that a comprehensive security plan for the provincial capital has been devised to maintain law and order and providing foolproof security to the citizens during Muharram. As per the statistics, he said, around 3,866 gatherings and over 400 mourning processions would be taken out in Lahore during Muharram.

In this regard, the minister said that a control room has been established which will ensure monitoring of the believers through the CCTV cameras. He directed the WASA Managing Director to extend working hours of tube wells installed in the city till Ashura. He said that peace committees must be fully activated and scholars of different schools of thoughts be also contacted.

He asked the LWMC to keep the city clean during Muharram and said that instead of relying on LESCO, the district administration and the concerned authorities must ensure alternate arrangements for lights in the city. He directed the police department to fully mobilize volunteers besides paying special attention to the security of sensitive areas. He also thanked Punjab CM Usman Buzdar for assigning him the responsibility of Lahore with regards to Muharram.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

WASA Lesco Ghulam Mehmood Dogar Imambargahs Majalis Muharram

Monitoring of Imambargahs: LEAs install over 600 CCTV cameras in Lahore: CCPO

$2.7bn remittances arrive in July

US Senate passes Biden's massive infrastructure bill

Monetary benefits to expats: 'NRLP' being launched to encourage official channel

RLNG-fired plants: Govt decides to go for debt re-capitalization, refinancing

Delay in LNG spot cargoes tenders costs kitty Rs10.6bn

PM for development of beach tourism in Balochistan

PM's focus on Karachi becomes razor sharp

Govt moves SC against LHC sugar price verdict

Privatisation programme: SLIC delisting to be approved today

Supplies from Fata, Pata to taxable areas: FBR to set up 'IREN' checkposts for surveillance

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.