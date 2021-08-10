Launch of Kamyab Jawan Pakistan deferred

ISLAMABAD: The government has put off the launch of Kamayab Jawan Pakistan for the second time owing to lack of proper homework and preparedness, said sources in the Finance Ministry on condition of anonymity.

The sources added that a new tentative date for the launch of the programme is now August 16, 2021. The first date of the launch was July 29, 2021.

On August 2, 2021, the prime minister, while addressing a ceremony of Construction, Electrical and Electronics Expo (ICEE)organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Conference and Industries (RCCI) in collaboration with Naya Pakistan Housing,had stated that an ambitious Kamyab Pakistan Programme would be launched on August 9 for the uplift of the weaker segments of society.

He had said that under the Kamyab Pakistan Programme, the underprivileged families would be facilitated with technical education and provided interest-free loans.

