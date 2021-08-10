Privatisation Commission: Senate body defers proceedings on bill empowering PM for appointments

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Privatisation, on Monday, deferred the proceedings on a bill empowering prime minister to appoint chairman and members of the Privatisation Commission Board and secretary.

The committee met under chairman Shamim Afridi, which reviewed draft of the Privatisation Commission Amendment Bill 2021.

Four proposed amendment of the bill were already approved by the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Privatisation.

The committee asked the Ministry of Law and Justice to come in the next meeting and brief the members on delegated power of appointments in Privatisation Commission from the federal government to the prime minister.

Member committee Raza Rabani referring to Mustafa Impex case suggested the power for high-level appointments in Privatisation Commission should not be given to the prime minister.

Another member Irfan Sidduqui said in a democratic government, word federal government could not replace with prime minister.

Mohsin Aziz suggested that the privatisation process of state-owned entities should be completed on a fast-track basis.

He said no significant progress was witnessed in privatisation of state-owned entities in the last government.

