ANL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.26%)
ASC 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.55%)
ASL 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.24%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
BYCO 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-8.09%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
GGGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-6.92%)
GGL 39.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-7.48%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.36%)
JSCL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-5.6%)
KAPCO 39.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.68%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 146.34 Decreased By ▼ -11.66 (-7.38%)
PACE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.28%)
PAEL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.81%)
POWER 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.55%)
PRL 22.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.15%)
SNGP 50.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.44%)
TELE 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.36%)
TRG 152.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.86 (-3.1%)
UNITY 37.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.57%)
BR100 5,079 Decreased By ▼ -73.97 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,150 Decreased By ▼ -659.88 (-2.56%)
KSE100 47,124 Decreased By ▼ -366.33 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,814 Decreased By ▼ -151.31 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf bourses fall, tracking oil prices; Abu Dhabi gains

  • Abu Dhabi index hit a new record-high
  • Oil falls 4% on china virus curbs, strong dollar
Reuters 09 Aug 2021

Most major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, mirroring falling oil prices, while the Abu Dhabi index was boosted by gains in conglomerate International Holding (IHC).

Brent crude futures had fallen $2.66, or 3.9%, to $68.04 a barrel by 1212 GMT, on a rising US dollar and concerns that new coronavirus-related restrictions in Asia, especially China, could slow a global recovery in fuel demand.

"Equities in the region were impacted by the oil price retreat globally and COVID uncertainties returning as a priority," said Daniel Takieddine, senior market analyst at FXPrimus.

In Abu Dhabi, the index advanced 1%, hitting a record, with International Holding jumping 3.3% following a surge in its first-half net profit.

IHC reported net profit of 4.36 billion dirhams ($1.19 billion), up from 814 million year earlier.

Oil slides 4% on China virus curbs and strong dollar

The firm's market capitalisation hit 201.7 billion dirhams in late June, making it Abu Dhabi's most valuable listed company, after the market debut of Alpha Dhabi, in which IHC holds a 45% stake.

Among other gainers, Abu Dhabi National Insurance Co leapt 6%, as the insurer reported a rise in second-quarter net.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index eased 0.2%, hit by a 2.3% fall in Saudi Basic Industries Corp and a 1.5% fall in Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services, ending eight sessions of gains.

The Qatari benchmark lost 0.1%, with Qatar International Islamic Bank and Qatar Islamic Bank, losing 1.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

Abu Dhabi index hits record high as most Gulf markets gain

Dubai's main share index was flat, as gains in financial shares were offset by declines in property stocks.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index gained 0.6%, led by a 1.7% increase in top lender Commercial International Bank.

Elsewhere, Ezz Steel finished 0.5%, after it turned to profit in the first-half.

