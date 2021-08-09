Yamaha increases price of YBRG 125 by Rs8,000

Yamaha Motor Pakistan has increased the price of its YBR 125G model by Rs8,000 just two weeks after it jacked up the prices of the rest of its lineup.

The latest hike, to be applicable from August 12, will see the YBR 125G price going up from Rs197,000 to Rs205,000.

This is the second price revision for the variant within a few months. Earlier in April, a Rs7,000 hike had taken the price of YBRG from Rs190,000 to Rs197,000.

Then again, on July 26, the company notified revisions that saw the price tag of Yamaha YB 125Z going up from Rs169,000 to Rs176,000, Yamaha YB 125Z-DX up from Rs182,500 to Rs190,000, and Yamaha YBR getting Rs8,000 costlier with a new price tag of Rs188,000.

Yamaha has not explained the reasoning behind the latest price hike. Suzuki, Honda, and several other Chinese manufacturers have also recently increased motorcycle prices.

The recent increase, however, is believed to be due to an increase in the shipping cost as well as the soaring price of steel in the country.