Yamaha bike prices rise by Rs6000

  • Following Atlas Honda's lead, Yamaha Motor Pakistan also raised its bike prices by Rs. 6,000.
  • These prices will come into effect from the 7th of January 7th, 2021.
BR Web Desk 04 Jan 2021

Following Atlas Honda's lead, Yamaha Motor Pakistan also raised its bike prices by Rs. 6,000. These prices will come into effect from the 7th of January 7th, 2021.

According to this price hike, Yamaha YB125Z will now be priced at Rs163,000 from Rs157,000, while price of Yamaha YB125Z DX will rise to Rs175,500, against its old price of Rs169,500, as reported by Pakwheels.com

In addition to this, the prices of Yamaha YBR125 and Yamaha-YBR 125G have also increased by Rs.6,000 each to Rs181,000 and Rs190,000, respectively.

Yamaha Motor Pakistan had already increased the price of its several bike models up to Rs. 6,500 in October 2020. The company has offered no reason for this second price hike at the beginning of the New Year.

It is interesting to note that Atlas Honda also increased its bike prices recently by up to Rs.3000. With an increase in bike prices being a common trend witnessed in Pakistan's bike industry at the start of 2020, it is expected that other bike manufacturers like Suzuki might also follow suit.

