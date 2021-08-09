ANL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
ASC 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.61%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.92%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.58%)
FNEL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.66%)
GGGL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.5%)
GGL 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.99%)
HUMNL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
JSCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.92%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
MDTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
MLCF 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.4%)
NETSOL 154.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.91%)
PACE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.28%)
PAEL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
POWER 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
PRL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
PTC 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
SNGP 51.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.57%)
TELE 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
TRG 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.71%)
UNITY 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
WTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.86%)
BR100 5,139 Decreased By ▼ -13.77 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,599 Decreased By ▼ -211.05 (-0.82%)
KSE100 47,429 Decreased By ▼ -60.8 (-0.13%)
KSE30 18,952 Decreased By ▼ -13.2 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Saudi Arabia's economy grew 1.5% in Q2, first expansion since pandemic

  • The oil sector contracted 7% year-on-year, but expanded 2.5% on a seasonally-adjusted quarter-on-quarter basis
Reuters 09 Aug 2021

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's economy grew 1.5% in the second quarter, year-on-year, the first expansion since the pandemic, fuelled by a 10.1% growth in the non-oil sector, according to flash government estimates on Monday.

Seasonally-adjusted real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.1% in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, the General Authority for Statistics in Saudi Arabia said in a statement.

Saudi compensates families of Covid health worker victims

The International Monetary Fund expects Saudi Arabia's economy to grow by 2.4% this year, after the kingdom's economy contracted 4.1% in 2020 due to the twin shock of the COVID-19 pandemic and lower oil prices.

"The annual growth, particularly for real non-oil GDP, reflects the low base from last year with the pandemic," said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

"The quarterly GDP growth points to a further pick-up in activity, with the oil sector benefiting from higher production."

The oil sector contracted 7% year-on-year, but expanded 2.5% on a seasonally-adjusted quarter-on-quarter basis.

Saudi Arabia is trying to boost the non-oil sector through a multi-trillion dollar spending push that will require state companies to cut the dividends they pay the government to boost capital spending.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, architect of the Saudi Vision 2030 programme, has said the state-backed Public Investment Fund (PIF) will pump at least 150 billion riyals ($40 billion) into the local economy each year through 2025.

International Monetary fund COVID19 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Saudi Arabia's economy Monica Malik

Saudi Arabia's economy grew 1.5% in Q2, first expansion since pandemic

Active coronavirus cases in Pakistan jump to over 83,000 as fourth wave continues

Goods imported under Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR fixes utilisation period to 60 months

Govt advised to scrap sugarcane support price

Afghan team informed: Probe findings don't endorse kidnapping complaint

Taliban kill Afghan radio station manager, kidnap journalist: officials

Do not need to wait for reminder SMS to get 2nd vaccine dose: SAPM on health

US Senate trudges toward passing $1trn infrastructure bill

Vaccinated Umrah pilgrims: KSA to reopen borders

Two policemen martyred in Quetta blast

Taliban overrun northern Afghan cities

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters