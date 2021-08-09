ANL 30.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
ASC 19.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.71%)
ASL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.23%)
FCCL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
FFL 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-5.66%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.73%)
GGGL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.31%)
GGL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
JSCL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.28%)
KAPCO 40.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.89%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
NETSOL 156.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.92%)
PACE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
PAEL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 11.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
PRL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
PTC 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.15%)
SNGP 51.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.66%)
TELE 17.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
TRG 155.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-0.74%)
UNITY 38.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.95%)
WTL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.71%)
BR100 5,146 Decreased By ▼ -7.05 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,663 Decreased By ▼ -146.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 47,477 Decreased By ▼ -12.64 (-0.03%)
KSE30 18,956 Decreased By ▼ -9.82 (-0.05%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,918
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,071,620
4,04024hr
7.55% positivity
Sindh
400,400
Punjab
364,680
Balochistan
31,177
Islamabad
90,660
KPK
148,619
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Financials lift Australian shares higher; miners drop on subdued iron ore

  • Miners were also one of the biggest drags, shedding as much as 1.4% due to a fall in iron ore prices
Reuters 09 Aug 2021

Australian shares were slightly higher on Monday as losses in heavyweight miners were countered by strong advances in financials, with investors upbeat as corporate earnings season picks up pace.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.12% to 7,547.7 by 0029 GMT. The benchmark closed up 0.4% at a record high of 7,538.4 on Friday.

Among financials, top lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp advanced as much as 1% and 1.1%, respectively, pushing the index 1.2% higher.

Insurance giant Suncorp Group Ltd was the top gainer on the index, jumping 6.41%, followed by Insurance Australia Group Ltd, gaining 3.21%.

Australian shares drop 1% as travel stocks weigh

Suncorp posted a 13% rise in its annual net profit after tax to A$1.03 billion ($755.30 million) and announced a special dividend payout.

Australia's second largest lender Westpac Banking Corp announced sale of its domestic life insurance business to Japan's Dai-ichi Life Holdings for A$900 million ($660 million), as part of efforts to focus on its core businesses.

Gold stocks were the biggest drag on the index, down 3.62%, tracking a more than 2% drop in bullion after a strong US jobs report boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve could begin tapering its economic support sooner than previously anticipated.

Gold miner AngloGold Ashanti Ltd led the losses on the sub-index, skidding 12.13%, followed by De Grey Mining Ltd , losing 9.06%.

Miners were also one of the biggest drags, shedding as much as 1.4% due to a fall in iron ore prices.

Major players BHP Group and Fortescue were among the biggest losers on the benchmark, falling between 0.6% and 1.1%.

Elsewhere, S&P 500 E-minis futures were down 0.34%.

In New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.31% to 12,809.7.

Australian shares Westpac Banking Corp S&P/ASX 200 index Commonwealth Bank of Australia Suncorp Group Ltd

Financials lift Australian shares higher; miners drop on subdued iron ore

Active coronavirus cases in Pakistan jump to over 83,000 as fourth wave continues

Goods imported under Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR fixes utilisation period to 60 months

Govt advised to scrap sugarcane support price

Afghan team informed: Probe findings don't endorse kidnapping complaint

Taliban kill Afghan radio station manager, kidnap journalist: officials

US Senate trudges toward passing $1trn infrastructure bill

Vaccinated Umrah pilgrims: KSA to reopen borders

Two policemen martyred in Quetta blast

Taliban overrun northern Afghan cities

Schools to remain closed till 19th: Sindh eases Covid restrictions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters