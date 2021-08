HCCI hails establishing special covid camp for industrialists

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries Fahad Hussain Shaikh, Senior vice president Muhammad Waseem G, vice president Muhammad Ismail Shaikh, and members appreciate for establishing the special covid camp for the industrialists at the Hyderabad chamber of commerce.

They pay thanks to DHO Hyderabad Dr Lal Jaffer for establishing Covid-19 camp. They said that District Administration, DHO, Doctors and paramedical staff and mobile units are providing their services to defeat the covid virus.

