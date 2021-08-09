KP offers incentives to attract motor vehicles' registration

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has introduced free registration of motor vehicles to attract maximum registration. A fee of one rupee is registration fee for vehicles upto 2500CC and 1% of the total value for vehicles over 2500CC. This was told during a progress review meeting of department held here other day with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair, said an official handout issued here on Sunday. Besides, the Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Advisor to CM on ET&NC Department, Mian Khaleeq ur Rehman, Principal Secretary to CM, Amjad Ali Khan and Secretary ET&NC, Haider Iqbal, other relevant authorities of finance and planning departments attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed in detail the overall performance of the department with special focus on the progress made so far on various reforms initiatives in the department.

Regarding the tax recovery of the department, the forum was informed that a total tax recovery of Rs. 3.00 billion were made during the financial year 2019-20 against the total target of Rs.3.33 billion, which is 90% of the target whereas a tax recovery of Rs 4.01 billion was made during the financial year 2020-21 against the target of Rs. 3.74 billion, which is 107% of the set target. Various reforms undertaken in ET&NC Department include legal reforms, administrative reforms, tax reforms, e-governance initiative, tax facilitation, ease of doing business etc. these reforms have resulted in significant improvement in the overall performance of the department ensuring better service delivery and enhanced tax recovery.

Briefing the meeting about various reforms in the department it was told that in order to facilitate the tax payers and give them relief, rate of rebate for urban immovable property tax (UIPT) was increased from 10% to 20%, rental rate of commercial properties reduced from 18 to 15 %, all shops were excluded from rental value base formula and floor wise locality factor introduced for the first time. Similarly, rebate for private schools increased from 20 to 30%, duplication of taxes on 18 items abolished and tax on profession, trades and calling exempted for the current financial year.

Regarding the steps taken by the department for effective narcotics control, it was told that during the last one year, the narcotics control wing the department seized about 5000 kg of various narcotics and 715 litres of alcohol, registered 484 cases, arrested 573 accused and lodged firs against 333 vehicles. Similarly, regarding the service delivery and ease of doing business initiative of the department it was apprised that tax challan of UIPT had been computerized, online and e-payment system introduced and five tax facilitation centres have been established in five regional headquarters to facilitate the motor vehicle tax payers.

Briefing the forum about e-governance and ICT interventions it was informed that an ADP scheme had been initiated for creation of centralized database, developmental of new Messages application and its integration with the UIPT in different cities of the province with the aim to have transparent, efficient and accountable system. It was further told that in order to convert the overall payment system of the department from the existing manual to online payment, a sophisticated application titled as 'Zama KP' was being developed besides introducing universal number plates for vehicles.

Expressing his satisfaction on the overall performance of the department and implementation of reforms initiatives, the chief minister directed the authorities concerned for necessary steps to further improve it.

