Pak-SL Business Council KP chapter elects office bearers

PESHAWAR: Former president Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Zulfiqar Ali Khan has been elected as chairman of Pak-Sri Lanka Business Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chapter while the chamber senior vice president Engineer Manzoor Elahi and former president Riaz Arshad were the prominent members of the council.

Pak-Sri Lanka Business Council KP has been established for which Zulfiqar Ali Khan was elected as chairman of the council, according to a statement issued here on Sunday.

The honorary Consul General of Sri Lanka in Pakistan, Naseem Javed has played a pivotal role in the establishment of the council.

Zulfiqar Ali Khan, chairman of the council in a statement on the occasion thanked the Sri Lanka High Commission and Honorary Consul General, Naseem Javed for establishment of the council.

