ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,865
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,067,580
4,45524hr
8.1% positivity
Sindh
398,745
Punjab
363,644
Balochistan
31,138
Islamabad
90,503
KPK
147,973
Business & Finance

UK two-year gilt sell-off drives yields to highest since April 2020

Reuters 09 Aug 2021

LONDON: British two-year gilt yields jumped to their highest since April 2020 on Friday and 10-year yields also rose sharply, pushed higher by stronger-than-expected US jobs data and a Bank of England promise of "modest" policy tightening.

Two-year gilt yields rose as high as 0.162%, close to levels last seen during a period of market turmoil at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic which prompted the BoE to restart its bond purchase programme.

On Thursday, the BoE set out the process by which it will start to reverse some of these purchases - although not before it has raised its main interest rate to 0.5% from the current 0.1%, which markets do not price in before 2023.

The BoE said it expected some modest tightening of monetary policy to be needed over the next 2-3 years, and following which markets have brought forward their expectation for a first rate rise, to 0.25%, to May 2022 from August 2022.

"We do think it's more likely than not that some moderate tightening of policy ... will be necessary," BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent told businesses on Friday, adding that he would be paying particularly close attention to labour shortages.

Since the BoE's announcement, two-year gilt yields - which are sensitive to expected changes in the BoE's Bank Rate - have risen 8 basis points, their biggest two-day rise since February.

Stronger-than-expected US non-farm payrolls data - coming in the wake of weak ADP private-sector payrolls numbers the day before - drove a rise in US Treasury yields and also pushed up gilt yields, which usually closely track Treasuries.

Ten-year gilt yields recorded their biggest daily gain since March, rising 9 basis points, and touched their highest since July 22 at 0.623%.

"Today's non-farm payrolls release, and recent news on the bipartisan US infrastructure bill, add some weight to our view that the past week's climb in US Treasury yields and steepening of the yield curve have further to run," said Oliver Allen, markets economist.

