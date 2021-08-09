Harvard Club of Pakistan celebrates new book on Murree

Harvard Club of Pakistan celebrated a new book, ‘Once upon a time in Murree’, by one of its alumnus Dr Omar Mukhtar Khan.

The recently-published book comprehensively maps the heritage of Murree using easy to understand handmade maps. The book focuses on stories of colonial Murree including schools, churches, villas and hotels, and attempts to make the reader relive Murree of yesteryear. Saadia Qayyum, President Harvard Club of Pakistan, inaugurated the event and congratulated Khan.

She was of the view that the book shall revive the interest of many like her in the colonial hill town.

Akbar Nasir Khan later moderated a panel discussion with heritage and tourism experts which went well beyond the allotted time due to tremendous interest from the audience.

Speaking on the occasion, Aftab Rana, MD Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, narrated his long association with Murree and how he used to walk from Pindi point to Kashmir point with his father and the high point would be the traditional tea at Lintott’s with triple tier pastry platters.

He stressed on the conservation of Murree heritage through enactment of a comprehensive legislation.

Saba Khan narrated her family’s journey trying to conserve Murree’s heritage through advocacy and social work in Murree including establishment of the Murree Art Residency to revive art and culture in the hill town. She congratulated the author to be able to put stories of Murree together in a way that it feels like someone is walking along with the author through Murree. Rector Forman Christian University and former US Ambassador Jonathan Addleton talked about the many sub-cultures in Murree and its transition from colonial to post-colonial era.

Victoria Collis, an international development expert with extensive experience in Pakistan, delved on connection of people from Italy, where she lives, to Pakistan and how sharing experiences can lead to better ideas on preservation of dying heritage. She also shared her experiences and connections while reading the chapters on Cecil Hotel and Convent of Jesus and Mary and humorously told the audience that chewing gums was a big no for the ladies even in her school in England in the times gone by.

The author, Dr Khan, in his brief presentation showed the participants some of the beautiful heritage of Murree including Fir Hill cottage, Holy Trinity Church, Convent of Jesus of Mary, St. Denys, Nutwood House, Cecil and Brightlands Hotel and last, but not the least, the ruins of Murree Brewery. The main point he made was that while a lot of people think otherwise, Murree has a lot to offer in terms of both heritage and environment. He stressed on the need to preserve Murree heritage from further decline and supported MD PTDC’s suggestion to transform Murree into a heritage town with detailed heritage legislations and enforcement.

Amad Malik, Former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, in his concluding remarks stressed the government to focus on Murree’s heritage and environment before it is too late.