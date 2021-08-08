Most Gulf bourses gain, Saudi Aramco's Q2 profit soars

Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Sunday, supported by a slew of corporate earnings, although Dubai bucked the trend to trade lower.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged up 0.1%, with Al Rajhi Bank gaining 0.9% and Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services rising 3.1% following an increase in its quarterly net profit.

However, the index's gains were capped by losses at the kingdom's biggest lender Saudi National Bank, which declined 1.9%.

The bank reported a higher second-quarter net profit, however, saw a decrease sequentially in earnings.

Oil behemoth Saudi Aramco added 0.1%.

Aramco reported a near four-fold rise in second-quarter net profit on Sunday, beating expectations and boosted by higher oil prices and a recovery in oil demand.

Aramco's net profit rose to 95.47 billion riyals ($25.46 billion) for the quarter to June 30 from 24.62 billion riyals a year earlier.

Most Gulf stocks ease

In Abu Dhabi, the index advanced 1.1%, buoyed by a 4.6% jump in conglomerate International Holding and a 0.4% increase in top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The Qatari benchmark added 0.1%, with Qatar National Bank, the Gulf's largest lender, rising 0.6% and petrochemical firm Industries Qatar was up 0.4%.

Elsewhere, Mesaieed Petrochemical climbed 1.3%, after reporting a net profit of 909.4 million riyals ($248.61 million), up from 135.1 million riyals a year earlier.

Dubai's main share index dropped 0.3%, hit by a 0.4% fall in Emirates NBD Bank and a 0.2% decrease in Sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.

Among other decliners, Aramex retreated 0.6%.

On Thursday, the courier firm said quarterly net profit fell 31% due to the disruptive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global supply chains.