PM tests electronic voting machine

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday witnessed a detailed demonstration of a new locally-made electronic voting machine (EVM).

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz along with the officials of his ministry gave a detailed briefing to PM Imran Khan about the working of the electronic voting machine (EVM).

Shibli Faraz said there is no need for internet connectivity for the EVMs, the software used is in the machine is of international standard, he added. On the occasion, PM Imran Khan witnessed a detailed demonstration of the EVM and also cast his vote. The premier also congratulated Shibli Faraz and his team for producing such EVMs.