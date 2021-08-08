ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,797
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,063,125
4,72024hr
8.25% positivity
Sindh
396,918
Punjab
362,557
Balochistan
31,069
Islamabad
90,093
KPK
147,452
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Specs to boost sugar buying

Reuters 08 Aug 2021

NEW YORK: Speculators are on the way to increasing their already large long position in raw sugar futures on ICE exchange, spurred by post-frost downgrades to Brazilian production, a move that could take prices to as high as 21 cents per pound.

According to a report by European sugar consultancy CovrigAnalytics released on Friday, sugar market players continue to revise down their estimates for output in Brazil, the world’s largest exporter with 40% of the market, believing the harsh drought and frosts will hurt cane agricultural yields.

“Short term the bulls have gained momentum sustained by the frost episodes in Brazil and by continuous cuts in sugarcane production estimates,” the analyst said.

“They will probably manage shortly to break above the 19 cents/lb threshold and move higher even up to 20.5-21 cents/lb,” it added, saying production numbers from Brazil’s industry group Unica for second half of July and August could add fuel to the fire if they show a “huge” drop in agricultural yields.

Sugar prices hit 18.92 cents/lb on Friday, the highest since February when they were at a four-year peak.

CovrigAnalytics said that if Brazil sugar production drops to a worst case scenario around 30.8 million tonnes it would drive the global sugar supply balance to a deficit of up to 4.6 million tonnes in 2021/22.

The consultancy believes prices could see some downward correction in the medium term, however, when new production from India and Thailand starts to hit the market in 2022.

