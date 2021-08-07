FO welcomes 'timely' UN reiteration on its stance over IIOJK

Pakistan has welcomed the 'timely' United Nations' (UN) reiteration that its position on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is well established and has not changed.

UN considers IIOJK a disputed territory between India and Pakistan.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Foreign Office (FO) said that it particularly appreciates the timeliness of the statement as it coincides with the completion of two years of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, in the occupied valley.

The FO added that the UN's remarks deny the self-serving remarks by India’s Permanent Representative to the UN claiming that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.

On Monday, while addressing a news conference on taking over the UN Security Council’s (UNSC) presidency for the month of August, India’s UN Ambassador T. S. Tirumurti said that IIOJK was an integral part of India.

Pakistan rejects Indian claim on Kashmir

However, the UN had clarified that its position on Kashmir has not changed.

“Our position on Kashmir is well established and has not changed. I will leave it at that,” UNSC Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during a news briefing in New York.

While responding to India's statements, the FO said that Kashmir will never be a part of India, adding that regurgitation of false and fabricated claims does not change the reality.

"India would do well to remind itself that Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognized dispute and one of the longest outstanding items on the UN Security Council’s agenda," FO said.

PM, Bajwa make renewed commitment to Kashmir cause

The foreign ministry further said that several UNSC resolutions have established that the final disposition of Kashmir will be made in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite held under the UN auspices.

"Ultimately, India will have to give in to the will of the Kashmiris and the commitment of international community as enshrined in numerous UNSC Resolutions," FO added.