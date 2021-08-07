ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,797
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,063,125
4,72024hr
8.25% positivity
Sindh
396,918
Punjab
362,557
Balochistan
31,069
Islamabad
90,093
KPK
147,452
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FO welcomes 'timely' UN reiteration on its stance over IIOJK

  • Foreign Office says it particularly appreciates timeliness of statement as it coincides with completion of two years of India’s illegal and unilateral actions in the occupied valley
BR Web Desk Updated 07 Aug 2021

Pakistan has welcomed the 'timely' United Nations' (UN) reiteration that its position on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is well established and has not changed.

UN considers IIOJK a disputed territory between India and Pakistan.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Foreign Office (FO) said that it particularly appreciates the timeliness of the statement as it coincides with the completion of two years of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, in the occupied valley.

The FO added that the UN's remarks deny the self-serving remarks by India’s Permanent Representative to the UN claiming that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.

On Monday, while addressing a news conference on taking over the UN Security Council’s (UNSC) presidency for the month of August, India’s UN Ambassador T. S. Tirumurti said that IIOJK was an integral part of India.

Pakistan rejects Indian claim on Kashmir

However, the UN had clarified that its position on Kashmir has not changed.

“Our position on Kashmir is well established and has not changed. I will leave it at that,” UNSC Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during a news briefing in New York.

While responding to India's statements, the FO said that Kashmir will never be a part of India, adding that regurgitation of false and fabricated claims does not change the reality.

"India would do well to remind itself that Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognized dispute and one of the longest outstanding items on the UN Security Council’s agenda," FO said.

PM, Bajwa make renewed commitment to Kashmir cause

The foreign ministry further said that several UNSC resolutions have established that the final disposition of Kashmir will be made in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite held under the UN auspices.

"Ultimately, India will have to give in to the will of the Kashmiris and the commitment of international community as enshrined in numerous UNSC Resolutions," FO added.

India Pakistan Kashmir UN FO

FO welcomes 'timely' UN reiteration on its stance over IIOJK

Less than a metre separates Pakistan from its first Olympics medal since 1992

Timeline: How Pakistan's athletes fared at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Theft, over-billing, losses: Nepra proposes ban on trade unions, says it’s ‘only solution’

From 'do not travel' to 'reconsider travel': US upgrades Pakistan's status

Second Afghan city falls as Taliban tighten noose over countryside

Covid-19: Pakistan reports highest single-day death toll since May 20

Bill of over Rs25,000 per month: 7.5pc tax on non-filers effective from July 1, says KE

Spectrum auction: PTA invites applications from local, foreign CMOs

PSDP projects: No PC-1 to be accepted after March 31, 2022

Hope in Tokyo: Arshad Nadeem to strive for Pakistan's first Olympics medal since 1992

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters