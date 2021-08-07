KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (August 6, 2021).

================================================================================ CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================ Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================ MRA Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 10,000 47.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 47.25 Alfalah Sec. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 3,000,000 32.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000,000 32.65 M. M. M. A. Khanani BYCO Petroleum 2,000 10.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 10.15 MRA Sec. Ghani Glass 5,000 53.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 53.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Ghani Global Holding 5,000 44.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 44.30 M. M. M. A. Khanani Hascol Petroleum 10,000 8.44 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 8.44 K & I Global Nishat Mills 25,000 98.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 98.00 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Nishat Power Ltd. 227,000 19.89 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 227,000 19.89 Azee Sec. P. S. O. 10,000 222.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 222.25 MRA Sec. Shell Pakistan 4,000 184.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 184.00 MRA Sec. Telecard Ltd. 49,000 17.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 49,000 17.85 M. M. M. A. Khanani TPL Corp Ltd. 6,000 23.30 MRA Sec. 25,000 25.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 31,000 25.07 ================================================================================ Total Turnover 3,378,000 ================================================================================

