Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
07 Aug 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (August 6, 2021).
================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
================================================================================
MRA Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 10,000 47.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 47.25
Alfalah Sec. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 3,000,000 32.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000,000 32.65
M. M. M. A. Khanani BYCO Petroleum 2,000 10.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 10.15
MRA Sec. Ghani Glass 5,000 53.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 53.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Ghani Global Holding 5,000 44.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 44.30
M. M. M. A. Khanani Hascol Petroleum 10,000 8.44
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 8.44
K & I Global Nishat Mills 25,000 98.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 98.00
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Nishat Power Ltd. 227,000 19.89
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 227,000 19.89
Azee Sec. P. S. O. 10,000 222.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 222.25
MRA Sec. Shell Pakistan 4,000 184.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 184.00
MRA Sec. Telecard Ltd. 49,000 17.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 49,000 17.85
M. M. M. A. Khanani TPL Corp Ltd. 6,000 23.30
MRA Sec. 25,000 25.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 31,000 25.07
================================================================================
Total Turnover 3,378,000
================================================================================
