ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Early signs COVID-19 vaccines may not stop Delta transmission, England says

  • Some initial findings ... indicate that levels of virus in those who become infected with Delta having already been vaccinated may be similar to levels found in unvaccinated people
Reuters 06 Aug 2021

LONDON: There are early signs that people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 may be able to transmit the Delta variant of the virus as easily as those who have not, scientists at Public Health England (PHE) said on Friday.

The findings chime with those from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which last week raised concerns that vaccinated people infected with Delta could, unlike with other variants, readily transmit it.

The highly infectious Delta variant has become the dominant coronavirus type globally, sustaining a pandemic that has already killed more than 4.4 million people, including over 130,000 in Britain.

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 200mn as Delta variant spreads

Vaccines have been shown to provide good protection against severe disease and death from Delta, especially with two doses, but there is less data on whether vaccinated people can still transmit it to others.

"Some initial findings ... indicate that levels of virus in those who become infected with Delta having already been vaccinated may be similar to levels found in unvaccinated people," PHE said in a statement.

"This may have implications for people's infectiousness, whether they have been vaccinated or not. However, this is early exploratory analysis and further targeted studies are needed to confirm whether this is the case."

Threats of cellphone blocks, work bans boost Pakistan's vaccination rate

PHE said that of confirmed Delta cases that had ended up hospitalised since July 19, 55.1% were unvaccinated, while 34.9% had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Nearly 75% of the British population has had two vaccine doses, and PHE said that "as more of the population gets vaccinated, we will see a higher relative percentage of vaccinated people in hospital".

Separately, PHE said another variant, known as B.1.621, first detected in Colombia, had shown signs of evading the immune response triggered by either COVID-19 vaccines or previous infection.

PHE has labelled the variant "under investigation" but has not declared it a "variant of concern" - a designation that can trigger strong policy responses.

WHO calls for moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine booster doses

"There is preliminary laboratory evidence to suggest that vaccination and previous infection may be less effective at preventing infection with (B.1.621)," it said, adding there had been 37 confirmed cases of the variant in England.

"However, this data is very limited and more research is required. There is no evidence to suggest that (it) is more transmissible than the dominant Delta variant."

COVID 19 Public Health England PHE Delta variant Delta transmission

Early signs COVID-19 vaccines may not stop Delta transmission, England says

Supreme Court censures Punjab Police over inaction after Hindu temple attack

Never 'complained' about Biden not calling PM Imran: NSA Moeed Yusuf

Taliban assassinate head of Afghan government media department

Bezos vs Ambani: Amazon scores big win as India court stalls Future's $3.4 billion retail deal

Avanceon's Octopus Digital set for IPO after PSX, SECP approves listing application

Steel, scrap: FBR fixes higher values for enhanced ST collection

Minimum non-tax revenue of $831.8m: PTA directed to hold auction for NGMS spectrum

Plan to absorb Gencos’ employees in Discos hits a snag

Artificial intelligence and innovative ways: More people to be brought into tax net: Tarin

Inter-ministerial body formed to bolster exports

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters