CBOT wheat may test support at $7.06-3/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT September wheat may test a support at $7.06-3/4 per bushel, a break below which could open the way towards $6.90-3/4.

The contract failed to break a key resistance at $7.32. The failure marked the completion of a wave (c) from $6.65-1/2 or the start of a decent correction.

A rising trendline has been broken as well. The break indicates the reversal of the uptrend from the July 12 low of $6.10-1/4.

Resistance is at $7.19-1/2, a break above which could signal the extension of the wave (c) towards $7.32-$7.48 range.

On the daily chart, wheat is presumed to be riding on a wave c from $7.38-3/4, which is capable of travelling into $6.41 to $6.78-1/4 range.

