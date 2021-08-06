ANL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
ASC 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.52%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.05%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.17%)
GGL 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.78%)
HUMNL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
KAPCO 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.85%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
MDTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.23%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 160.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.09%)
PACE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
PAEL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PRL 23.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.78%)
TELE 17.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.6%)
TRG 159.83 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.45%)
UNITY 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.88%)
WTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
BR100 5,186 Increased By ▲ 13.53 (0.26%)
BR30 26,230 Increased By ▲ 39.15 (0.15%)
KSE100 47,681 Increased By ▲ 39.82 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,052 Increased By ▲ 8.77 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
Nikkei edges higher, set for best week since May-end on strong earnings

  • The Nikkei ended the morning session 0.06% higher at 27,744.24, while the broader Topix slipped 0.1% to 1,927.10
Reuters 06 Aug 2021

TOKYO: The Nikkei stock average inched higher on Friday, on track for its best weekly jump in more than two months on strong earnings, but broadly markets were mixed as traders adjusted positions ahead of key US jobs data later in the day and a long weekend in Japan.

The Nikkei ended the morning session 0.06% higher at 27,744.24, while the broader Topix slipped 0.1% to 1,927.10.

The spate of strong earnings that has lifted the Nikkei this week continued, with Fujikura surging 14.86%, Nikon Corp rallying 8.35% and video game developer Konami Holdings up 5.89%.

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up more than 2.2%

Shionogi & Co. jumped 5.47% amid reports it would seek approval for a new COVID-19 treatment by year-end.

The Nikkei was on track for a 1.69% weekly gain, the most since a 2.94% jump in the period to May 28.

There were some earnings disappointments too, with Kobe Steel's 9.28% slump dragging on the index.

Nintendo, which isn't a component of the Nikkei, dropped 8.32% after reporting its financial results.

The Topix growth index fell 0.25%, compared with a 0.05% rise in the value index.

"Selling as people adjust positions ahead of US payrolls and the three-day weekend is weighing on the market," said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

The US Federal Reserve has made a labour market recovery a condition for removing monetary stimulus.

Consensus expectations among 80 economists in a Reuters survey is for 870,000 jobs to have been added in July, but estimates range widely from 350,000 to 1.6 million.

Despite the Nikkei's strong performance this week, it remains stuck below 28,000 since mid-July, the start of a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections.

The situation is worsening, keeping a lid on gains for the index, with Japan seeing an unprecedented 15,263 new infections on Thursday, led by a record 5,042 cases in Olympics-host Tokyo.

