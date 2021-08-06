ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
Murtaza Wahab made KMC administrator

Recorder Report 06 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Government on Thursday appointed adviser to the chief minister, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, as Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's (KMC) administrator, relieving Laeeq Ahmed from the post with immediate effect.

The appointment has been notified by secretary to Sindh local government department which said: "In exercise of powers, vested U/s 21 (3) of Sindh Local Government Act 2013, and pursuant to decision of Provincial Cabinet, Government of Sindh, expressed vide Additional agenda Item No 5, para 19.7 (1) at page number 23 of minutes of meeting dated 4 September, 2020, and with the approval of competent authority, Barrister Murtara Wahab, Advisor to Chief Minister, Sindh for Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Department is hereby appointed as Administrator, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, relieving Laeeq Ahmed, an officer of OMG, BS-20 of charge, with immediate effect."

Murtaza Wahab will assume office charge on Friday (today), said Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) spokesman.

