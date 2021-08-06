Kiwis team to tour Pakistan after 18 years

LAHORE: In a major development, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced New Zealand will play three ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs and five Twenty20 Internationals on their first tour to Pakistan in 18 years.

Rawalpindi's Pindi Cricket Stadium will be the venue of the September 17, 19 and 21 ODIs, while the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will stage the five T20Is from 25th September to 3rd October.

While the Rawalpindi ODIs will count towards the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 qualification, third position on the ICC T20I Team Rankings will be up for grabs in Lahore. The ICC World Test Championship winners will return to Pakistan next year to play Test matches, a PCB spokesman, said.

New Zealand will be the first side to visit Pakistan in what will be a bumper 2021-22 season for the local cricket fans and supporters. Following New Zealand's tour, England's men and women sides will play white-ball matches in Pakistan before West Indies are expected to arrive in Karachi in December for three ODIs and three T20Is. Australia is scheduled to undertake a full tour in February/March 2022.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said, "Series against a top-ranked side like New Zealand will be a perfect start to a mouth-watering and highly-exciting home season of red and white-ball cricket. The series will draw tremendous attraction and interest from the local fans, and will reinforce Pakistan's status as a safe and secure country. I am pleased New Zealand Cricket has accepted our offer to play two additional Twenty20 Internationals.

