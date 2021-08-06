ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.59%)
ASL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
BOP 8.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
GGGL 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.23%)
GGL 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.01%)
JSCL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
MLCF 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.66%)
NETSOL 160.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.13%)
PACE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.84%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
PRL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.01%)
SILK 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.32%)
SNGP 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.64%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
TRG 159.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.09%)
UNITY 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
WTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
BR100 5,173 Decreased By ▼ -19.69 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,191 Decreased By ▼ -139.54 (-0.53%)
KSE100 47,641 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,043 Decreased By ▼ -52.95 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kiwis team to tour Pakistan after 18 years

Muhammad Saleem 06 Aug 2021

LAHORE: In a major development, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced New Zealand will play three ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs and five Twenty20 Internationals on their first tour to Pakistan in 18 years.

Rawalpindi's Pindi Cricket Stadium will be the venue of the September 17, 19 and 21 ODIs, while the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will stage the five T20Is from 25th September to 3rd October.

While the Rawalpindi ODIs will count towards the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 qualification, third position on the ICC T20I Team Rankings will be up for grabs in Lahore. The ICC World Test Championship winners will return to Pakistan next year to play Test matches, a PCB spokesman, said.

Pakistan likely to host New Zealand in September

New Zealand will be the first side to visit Pakistan in what will be a bumper 2021-22 season for the local cricket fans and supporters. Following New Zealand's tour, England's men and women sides will play white-ball matches in Pakistan before West Indies are expected to arrive in Karachi in December for three ODIs and three T20Is. Australia is scheduled to undertake a full tour in February/March 2022.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said, "Series against a top-ranked side like New Zealand will be a perfect start to a mouth-watering and highly-exciting home season of red and white-ball cricket. The series will draw tremendous attraction and interest from the local fans, and will reinforce Pakistan's status as a safe and secure country. I am pleased New Zealand Cricket has accepted our offer to play two additional Twenty20 Internationals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Icc Wasim Khan PCB ODI Twenty20 Internationals T20 Pakistan vs New Zealand New Zealand tour to Pakistan World Cup 2023

Kiwis team to tour Pakistan after 18 years

Murtaza Wahab made KMC administrator

Ring Road project withdrawn from PPP authority

US probing missing $5,800 whiskey bottle Japan gave to Pompeo

Chief statistician's job: Cabinet to get security clearance before offer letter

'Mirpur Royals': Recorder Television Network media partners

UK government rejects Nawaz Sharif's visa extension request

'Pakistan, Iran's cultural, religious ties should form basis of economic cooperation'

Youm-e-Istehsal: PM, army chief condemn India's two years of oppression in IIOJK

British MPs criticise UK govt for retaining Pakistan on 'red list', promoting India to 'amber'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters