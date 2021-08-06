ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.59%)
ASL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
BOP 8.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
GGGL 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.23%)
GGL 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.01%)
JSCL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
MLCF 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.66%)
NETSOL 160.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.13%)
PACE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.84%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
PRL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.01%)
SILK 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.32%)
SNGP 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.64%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
TRG 159.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.09%)
UNITY 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
WTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
BR100 5,173 Decreased By ▼ -19.69 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,191 Decreased By ▼ -139.54 (-0.53%)
KSE100 47,641 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,043 Decreased By ▼ -52.95 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Pakistan refutes India's 'so-called' democracy in IIOJ&K

Ali Hussain 06 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Thursday, refuted the India's 'unsubstantiated and self-serving' claims about the 'so-called' democracy, development and good governance in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated that Kashmir never was and never will be a part of India.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, while responding to media queries, reacted sharply to Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar's tweet on so-called 'New Jammu Kashmir' at the completion of two years since India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

"In a tweet Thursday, the Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) has made unsubstantiated and self-serving remarks about the situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). We wish to remind India that Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognised dispute and one of the longest outstanding items on the UN Security Council's agenda," Chaudhri said.

As for Indian false propaganda of the so-called democracy, development, good governance and empowerment in the occupied territory, he pointed out that the international community has seen the most unprecedented military siege, gross and systematic human rights violations, and curbs on all fundamental rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people in the IIOJ&K.

"India has taken a series of illegal steps for further disempowerment and disenfranchisement of the already deprived and oppressed Kashmiri people, including illegal changes in demographic structure of IIOJ&K and farcical exercise of delimitation of constituencies to turn the Kashmiris into a minority in their own land," he added.

As for India's own 'unity and integrity', the spokesperson added that the RSS-BJP regime's record is replete with instances of most egregious violations of the rights of minorities, Muslims in particular.

"Voices from inside India, too, are questioning the current regime, and a 'minister' claiming enhanced unity is divorced from reality and nothing more than an amusing display of out-of-place hubris," he added.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan's principled position, saying that Kashmir never was and never will be a part of India.

"Ultimately, India will have to give in to the will of the Kashmiris and the commitment of international community as enshrined in numerous UNSC resolutions," he asserted.

Earlier in the day, Dr S Jaishankar, the Indian External Affairs Minister, tweeted: "Jammu and Kashmir has seen real Democracy, Development, Good Governance and Empowerment in the last two years. As a result, India's unity and integrity has been immeasurably strengthened."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Foreign Office Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri UNSC Kashmiri people IIOJ&K External Affairs Minister

