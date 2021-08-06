ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.59%)
ASL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
BOP 8.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
GGGL 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.23%)
GGL 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.01%)
JSCL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
MLCF 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.66%)
NETSOL 160.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.13%)
PACE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.84%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
PRL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.01%)
SILK 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.32%)
SNGP 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.64%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
TRG 159.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.09%)
UNITY 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
WTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
BR100 5,173 Decreased By ▼ -19.69 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,191 Decreased By ▼ -139.54 (-0.53%)
KSE100 47,641 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,043 Decreased By ▼ -52.95 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Pakistan

Kamal condemns Indian atrocities in IIOJK

Recorder Report 06 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said that India was inflicting atrocities on Kashmiris and systematically committing genocide in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Silence of international community on the Indian atrocities in IIOJK is boosting Indian morale, he said in a message on the occasion of ‘Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir.

Kamal said that getting the right self-determination is the fundamental right of the Kashmiri people which no one can snatch from them. “The Kashmir issue is not just an issue of Pakistan but of the entire Muslim Ummah,” he noted.

PSP Chief said that despite the worst terrorism, atrocities and lockdown for more than two years, India has not been able to dampen the spirit of Kashmiris.

He said that the great sacrifices of the people of IIOJK to achieve the right of self-determination will surely yield fruit. He said his party stands shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiris in pursuit of right of self determination.

He said the PSP has fought the war of independence of Kashmir against RAW in Karachi and it will support all the positive steps taken by the Government of Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IIOJK Kashmiris government of pakistan PSP Syed Mustafa Kamal

