Kamal condemns Indian atrocities in IIOJK

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said that India was inflicting atrocities on Kashmiris and systematically committing genocide in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Silence of international community on the Indian atrocities in IIOJK is boosting Indian morale, he said in a message on the occasion of ‘Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir.

Kamal said that getting the right self-determination is the fundamental right of the Kashmiri people which no one can snatch from them. “The Kashmir issue is not just an issue of Pakistan but of the entire Muslim Ummah,” he noted.

PSP Chief said that despite the worst terrorism, atrocities and lockdown for more than two years, India has not been able to dampen the spirit of Kashmiris.

He said that the great sacrifices of the people of IIOJK to achieve the right of self-determination will surely yield fruit. He said his party stands shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiris in pursuit of right of self determination.

He said the PSP has fought the war of independence of Kashmir against RAW in Karachi and it will support all the positive steps taken by the Government of Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021