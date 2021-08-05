KSE-100 falls 149 points as investors remain on backfoot

The KSE-100 again traded in a narrow range, swinging between 47,500 and 47,900 to eventually finish 149 points lower as uncertainty remained at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

At close, the KSE-100 finished with a decrease of 149 points or 0.31% to settle at 47,640.88.

The KSE-100 started off on a positive note, gaining 106.51 points as the benchmark index touched an intra-day high of 47,896.39. However, the level of 48,000 continued to remain elusive as the index failed to sustain its gains. The index has stayed below 48,000 for almost a month now.

Uncertainty amid rising cases of Covid-19, fast spreading Delta variant, faltering rupee due to high import bill and volatile situation on borders has continued to worry investors.

KSE-100 Index ends nearly flat as bullish momentum fizzles

Sectors dragging the benchmark KSE 100 lower included miscellaneous (33.62 points), cement (23.80 points) and technology and communication (18.84 points).

Volume on the all-share index increased from 532.95 million on Wednesday to 546.81 million on Thursday. The value of shares traded during the session amounted to Rs15.37 billion, a jump from Rs15.15 billion on Wednesday.

PTCL remained the volume leader with 62.13 million shares, followed by TPL Corp Ltd with 42.66 million shares, and Telecard Limited at 35.64 million shares.

Shares of 492 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 212 registered an increase, 263 recorded a fall, while 17 remained unchanged.