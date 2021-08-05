ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.59%)
ASL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
BOP 8.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
GGGL 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.23%)
GGL 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.01%)
JSCL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
MLCF 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.66%)
NETSOL 160.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.13%)
PACE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.84%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
PRL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.01%)
SILK 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.32%)
SNGP 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.64%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
TRG 159.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.09%)
UNITY 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
WTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
BR100 5,173 Decreased By ▼ -19.69 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,191 Decreased By ▼ -139.54 (-0.53%)
KSE100 47,641 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,043 Decreased By ▼ -52.95 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 falls 149 points as investors remain on backfoot

BR Web Desk 05 Aug 2021

The KSE-100 again traded in a narrow range, swinging between 47,500 and 47,900 to eventually finish 149 points lower as uncertainty remained at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

At close, the KSE-100 finished with a decrease of 149 points or 0.31% to settle at 47,640.88.

The KSE-100 started off on a positive note, gaining 106.51 points as the benchmark index touched an intra-day high of 47,896.39. However, the level of 48,000 continued to remain elusive as the index failed to sustain its gains. The index has stayed below 48,000 for almost a month now.

Uncertainty amid rising cases of Covid-19, fast spreading Delta variant, faltering rupee due to high import bill and volatile situation on borders has continued to worry investors.

KSE-100 Index ends nearly flat as bullish momentum fizzles

Sectors dragging the benchmark KSE 100 lower included miscellaneous (33.62 points), cement (23.80 points) and technology and communication (18.84 points).

Volume on the all-share index increased from 532.95 million on Wednesday to 546.81 million on Thursday. The value of shares traded during the session amounted to Rs15.37 billion, a jump from Rs15.15 billion on Wednesday.

PTCL remained the volume leader with 62.13 million shares, followed by TPL Corp Ltd with 42.66 million shares, and Telecard Limited at 35.64 million shares.

Shares of 492 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 212 registered an increase, 263 recorded a fall, while 17 remained unchanged.

stocks PSX KSE market

KSE-100 falls 149 points as investors remain on backfoot

Important to keep borders open to potential refugee inflow: US State Dept

British MPs criticise UK govt for retaining Pakistan on 'red list', promoting India to 'amber'

Threats of cellphone blocks, work bans boost Pakistan's vaccination rate

Tender process: Post decisions, announcements on website, says Hammad Azhar

April-June 2021: SBP imposes penalties of over half-a-billion rupees on banks

Roshan Digital Accounts: Deposits reach cumulative $1.87 billion in 11 months, says SBP

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots past 9% as country tackles 4th wave

Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ

Value of supplies: Tax on online marketplaces to be applicable from Sep 1

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters